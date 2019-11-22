Goshta Eka Paithanichi: Sayali Sanjeev shares the first poster; check it out

Paithani as the name suggests the beautiful cultural handloom saree with its rich heritage of Maharashtra is surely intriguing as the title of any movie. The mystery of this film already has started creating ripples and interest.

Starring Sayali Sanjeev, who is known for her role as Gauri in Kaahe Diya Pardes, took to her Instagram handle to share the first look. The look reminds us of classic heroines of Indian Cinema. She shall play the lead opposite Suvrat Joshi of fame Dil Dosti Duniyadaari. How will her sweetness bring profundity in character and intensity will be interesting to see and watch! It will be worth a wait to watch the transformation onscreen for Paithani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by à¤¸à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤à¥à¤µ (@sayali_sanjeev_official) onNov 21, 2019 at 9:33pm PST

The first look of the poster carries "hope and dreams in her eyes" according to the director, Shantanu Ganesh Rode, who is also the writer of the story. His previous film Jayjaykaar had bagged several state and international film festival awards for direction and screenplay. The film has important other actors as well like Mrinal Kulkarni, Milind Gunaji, Shashank Ketkar, etc.

On the work front, Sayali's upcoming films include Satarcha Salman, Manmauji, Jimma, AB aani CD.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates