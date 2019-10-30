GoT prequel starring Naomi Watts canned; Targaryen spin-off ordered in its place

House of the Dragon poster shared on Twitter by the makers of GoT

For all those who were excited about a Game of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts, it looks like the makers have decided to cancel it. Apparently, the network was unhappy with the Watts-led pilot and asked for edits before deciding to scrap the whole thing. In its stead, the makers have announced a prequel of 10 episodes that will focus on the Targaryen clan, titled House of the Dragon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Naomi Watts-led show created by Jane Goodman and Game of Thrones author George R R Martin, following the end of the Age of Heroes and focusing on the first-ever battle between man and White Walker, is not getting a series order.

HBO has instead ordered a prequel on the Targaryen clan based on Martin's book Fire & Blood. The series tells the story of the Targaryen kings leading up to the events of Game of Thrones, running parallel to the time of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. The project was created by Martin and Colony fame Ryan Condal.

The makers took to social media to announce the project. Here's what they shared:

#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO.



The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019

Martin and Condal have written the script of the 10-episode project, which is set 300 years before the events of the original show. Emmy-nominated Miguel Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Vince Gerardis will executive produce. Sapochnik and Condal will serve as co-showrunners.

"The Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories. We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George," said HBO programming president Casey Bloys.

