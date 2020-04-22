'Green Acres' sitcom star Tom Lester passes away

Tom Lester, the actor who is famous for his role in the classic sitcom 'Green Acres', died on Monday due to Parkinson's disease complications. He was 81. The news of his demise was announced by his family, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

He died in the Nashville home of his fiancee and long-term caregiver, Jackie Peters, his family announced. The late actor is widely popular for his role as the friendly Hooterville farmhand Eb Dawson in the 1965 released sitcom - 'Green Acres.'

The Mississippi native also appeared in hit shows, including 'Petticoat Junction', 'The Beverly Hillbillies,' 'Love, American Style', and 'Little House on the Prairie.'

