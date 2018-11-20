Green Book is a film 50 years in the making feels Nick Vallelonga

hollywood

The film is not a biopic but is inspired by the true story about the friendship between Dr Donald Shirley, an erudite African-American pianist and his white chauffer Tony Lip

The American comedy-drama "Green Book" is based on a true story of friendship and relationship between working-class Italian - American bouncer (Tony Lip) who becomes a driver of an African- American classical pianist (Don Shirley) on a tour of venues through the 1960's American South.

The film is co-written by Tony Lip's oldest son Nick Vallelonga who grew up hearing about his fathers journey with Don Shirley. An actor, writer, producer, and director Nick Vallelonga whose filmmaking credits include Deadfall, Stiletto, and the award-winning indie Western Yellow Rock and Unorganized Crime says, "This was a story I had on my mind basically my whole life from the time I was a young kid. As I grew up, I wanted to be a filmmaker and tell stories, and this was a big story that my father told me. It was part of the family lore, but I also knew it was an important story about two very different people coming together and changing each other's lives and changing how they look at other people. It's an uplifting story that'ss an important and powerful today as it ever was."

Anil D. Ambani led Reliance Entertainment to release the film festival's darling and stealth Oscar contender Green Book starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and two times Oscar nominee Viggo Mortensen. The Oscar front-runner "Green Book" which reassures the audience that people can change and hatred can be defeated are all set to enthral audiences in India on November 23, 2018.

