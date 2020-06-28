Green Humour: Comic Strip By Rohan Chakravarty
As You Relax On A Lazy Sunday, Enjoy Green Humour By Rohan Chakravarty
Missed out on last week's Green Humour? You can read it here.
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe