Green Park Stadium's pavilion proposed to be named after Suresh Raina

Former India batsman Suresh Raina is set to represent his home state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, slated to begin on January 10. Raina, 34, attended a camp of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association here, and it concluded on Tuesday.

Although the 10-day camp was held at Kamla Club, it concluced at Green Park Stadium, coinciding with the Commissioner's visit to the historical venue. The pavilion of Green Park Stadium is proposed to be named after Raina, a source told IANS. The proposal has gone to the UP government, as the stadium is owned by the state government.

Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket in August this year, earlier shared photos of him training in the nets with other UP players at Kamla Club. The 2011 World Cup winner, part of Chennai Super Kings IPL team, has not played professional cricket for the past one year, having returned home from the UAE due to "personal reasons" and missed the IPL season.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had earlier said that the domestic cricket season in the country will begin with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from January 10. The final will take place on January 31 and the board will take a decision on the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy after the group stage of the domestic T20 tournament.

