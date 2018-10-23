Gujarat: Minor raped, local farm labourer arrested

crime

The accused has been charged for rape and kidnapping under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act

Representational picture

A 13-year-old girl was abducted and raped allegedly by a local farm labourer in Vav in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Dethdi village in the early hours Saturday and a complaint was filed by the minor's mother on Sunday, a Vav police station official said.

"She has alleged that Hemraj Thakor (20) kidnapped the victim when she was asleep in her house and raped her. Thakor is a native of Bhadiya village in Radhanpur taluka of Patan district and works as a farm labourer in Dethdi village." the official said.

Thakor was arrested on Sunday and has been charged for rape and kidnapping under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, sub inspector H I Bhatia of Vav police station said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever