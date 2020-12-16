Gujarat: Two held for throwing acid at relative, her minor children

The Rajkot police arrested two men for throwing acid at a woman and her two children aged 5 and 8 in Madhavpur area of Ahmedabad.

Their location was traced to Chotila, Rajkot from where they were arrested after the police tracked down their mobile conversation with their sister, reports Ahmedabad Mirror.

The duo were identified as Ajay Dantani (25) and Vijay Dantani (20) who wanted their relative Laxmi Dantani to vacate the house their father had sold to her.

The accused on Saturday threw acid at the Laxmi and her children, all of whom suffered injuries and burns. They successfully escaped from the scene after the attack.

Madhavpura PI M B Barad said, "The two travelled in a truck to Chotila and called their sister from hotels where they made stops. A Madhavpura police team accompanied by their sister travelled to Chotila and nabbed them. "

