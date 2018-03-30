Gul Panag: Sport teaches you discipline, dealing with failure; builds character

The former Miss India added, "Having played the game of squash all my life, I am happy to see that it is growing

Actor Gul Panag, who plays squash to keep fit, says sports is essential for the overall development of an individual. Panag, who was present for the announcement of the Rolling Nicks Sports Foundation-organised Indian Premier Squash League (IPSL) recently at Cricket Club of India recently, said, "Sport builds character and offers lessons for life, such as perseverance, discipline, dealing with failure and success and so much more. These are essential for all-round individual development."

The former Miss India added, "Having played the game of squash all my life, I am happy to see that it is growing and the increased scope of promoting the game getting higher and better. We hope the IPSL creates some never-seen-before exhilaration for this beautiful game."

