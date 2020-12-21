Adelaide Test: Gundappa Viswanath blames Virat Kohli and Co's poor footwork for Saturday shocker

Former India captain Gundappa Viswanath has attributed India's Saturday shocker against Australia to poor footwork adopted by the Virat Kohli-led side's batsmen.

"Cheteshwar Pujara [caught Tim Paine b Pat Cummins 0] got out to an unplayable delivery, but the rest did not use their feet. They were caught in two minds before playing their strokes and displayed a total lack of confidence," remarked Viswanath from Bangalore.



Opener Prithvi Shaw is bowled in the first innings. Pics/Getty Images

The former chairman of selectors also felt Prithvi Shaw should not have been part of the playing XI. "Shaw shouldn't have been picked. He is not ready to face the kind of speed generated by the Australian pacers and he appears ill-equipped to play the moving ball," said Viswanath, 71.

The Australians dismissed India for 36, their lowest Test score, lower than the 42 Ajit Wadekar's team endured at Lord's in 1974.



Gundappa Viswanath

Viswanath was part of that Indian team and was dismissed caught behind off England's Geoff Arnold for just five. Seamers Arnold and Chris Old claimed four and five wickets respectively.

"We have to accept that we faced a huge problem facing the moving ball. People pointed fingers at the debacle but we scored 302 in the same Test at Lord's in the first innings. This is life. "I am sure Team India will bounce back but for the time being, they have to endure this tough period," Viswanath signed off.

