Gwyneth Paltrow and Netflix seal deal for Goop expansion

hollywood

Gwyneth Paltrow series will see experts, doctors, and researchers examining issues relating to physical and spiritual wellness

Gwyneth Paltrow

Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow is expanding original content for her brand Goop with a new series at Netflix, a podcast partnership with Delta Airlines and a number of programmes centred on beauty, food and books. The untitled series will consist of 30-minute episodes to be hosted by the site's editors, chief content officer Elise Loehnen and Paltrow, reported Variety.

The shows will see experts, doctors, and researchers examining issues relating to physical and spiritual wellness. Speaking about it to Variety, Loehnen said, "We were speaking to the platform question, and where our people are. They're watching Netflix. Some of the more strategic, bigger stories we want to tell require a TV budget. Obviously, there's no better partner in that."

The show seeks to address issues like mental, physical and sexual health -- and larger thematic questions the Goop audience has about leading better lives.

