Gwyneth Paltrow fought postpartum depression

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her mental health struggles after giving birth to her second child, Moses, with ex-husband Chris Martin

Pregnancy and childbirth is a beautiful experience, but it leaves many women with postpartum depression. While it can be treated with proper medication, actor Gwyneth Paltrow overcame the issue using alternative therapies.

The Iron Man actor opened up about her mental health struggles after giving birth to her second child, Moses, with ex-husband Chris Martin. She said that she had postnatal depression and the doctor tried to put her on antidepressants. While they are lifesavers for certain people, Paltrow decided to go for alternative therapies instead.

"I thought, well, what if I went to therapy, started exercising again, stopped drinking alcohol and gave myself a period of regeneration and sleep? I really broke out of it," the mother of two recalled.

Paltrow is now engaged to producer Brad Falchuk and has been open about the fact that they are not planning on expanding the family. Lately, a lot of celebrities have started to share their experiences with postpartum depression. Earlier this month, American model Chrissy Teigen said she was able to avoid postpartum depression, after giving birth to her son, partly because she ate her placenta.

In August, American tennis ace Serena Williams posted a heartfelt note on social media about her postpartum struggles. She wrote, "Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom. I'm here to say: if you are having a rough day or week — it's ok — I am, too!!! There's always tomm (sic)."

