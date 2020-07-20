Gwyneth Paltrow shares summertime selfie with daughter Apple

It seems like American actor Gwyneth Paltrow is spending quality time with her daughter Apple this summer. The 47-year-old actor and Goop founder shared a selfie of her lounging with 16-year-old Apple on Instagram, captioning the sweet photo "Summer with my Apple."

According to People Magazine, Paltrow, who shares Apple with ex-husband Chris Martin, celebrated her daughter's 16th birthday, in May, with a beautiful tribute on social media.

Paltrow wrote alongside the photos on Instagram, "I can't believe I'm actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. "

Paltrow, who is also mom to 14-year-old Moses, added, "I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times."

The 'Iron Man' star also recognised that due to current stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Apple's birthday celebrations didn't happen as planned, and the celebrations were something that the teenager was taking in stride.

"I'm sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything." Paltrow said at the time.

Paltrow has been spending a lot of time with both her daughter Apple and son Moses, who also celebrated a 'quarantine' birthday last month.

During a February visit to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Paltrow shared that her children are mindful of having famous parents.

Paltrow who shares both children with ex-musician husband Martin of Coldplay fame, said, "I think it must be pretty surreal for them to be the kids of somebody -- well, both of their parents are in the public eye. It's interesting to watch them sort of evolve along with our careers as they go."

