Bella Hadid, The Weeknd kiss at Cannes Film Festival

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid, who had split in November 2016, were spotted getting cosy at the Cannes Film Festival. The two locked lips at an after-party less than a month after they both shot down rumours that they were dating again.

In the photos and videos, the two are seen deep in conversation, with Hadid, 21, leaning in to whisper something in the singer's ear. Last month, The Weeknd and Hadid were seen at a US nightclub. "The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other's laps and were all over each other all night long. They looked like they were back together," says an

onlooker. Hadid had denied the news, writing on Instagram, "It wasn't me."

