Halle Berry goes topless to show off tattoo

Halle Berry

Halle Berry took to Instagram on Monday to disclose the leafy vine tattoo which spanned the length of her spine. "Who says I'm not a mermaid," the Oscar-winning actor wrote along with her topless photograph in which she can be seen wearing a mermaid-coloured sequin skirt, while standing in front of a stove.

View this post on Instagram Who says I’m not a mermaid ðÂÂ§ÂÂ‍âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) onMar 4, 2019 at 10:27am PST

She also posted a different version of the tattoo as an Instagram story. The version was decorated with cartoon jellyfish and corals on the bottom corners.

Fans found the placement to be incredibly similar to Lady Gaga's recent A Star Is Born tattoo. Some fans wondered how she sat through the long and arduous tattoo session. The actor will next be seen in John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum.

