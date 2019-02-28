Halt and Catch Fire actress Lisa Sheridan dead

hollywood

Los Angeles: "Halt and Catch Fire" actress Lisa Sheridan, who also worked on numerous other series like "Invasion" and "CSI" is dead. She was 44. The actress died in her New Orleans apartment on February 25. Sheridan's manager, Mitch Clem, confirmed her death to people.com.

Sheridan's "Only God Can" co-star Donna D'Errico shared the news on Facebook. "It's so rare to find kind, gentle souls like hers in this industry, this city... even this world. Truly one of the most genuinely sweet and gentle people I've ever come across in my life," D'Errico wrote.

Sheridan's manager said that they are still waiting on a coroner's report for cause of death, and that the family insists she did not take her own life. Sheridan, who attended the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 television credits to her name, including appearances in "CSI: NY", "The Mentalist", "The 4400", "Without a Trace", and "Diagnosis: Murder".

She most recently starred in the independent eco-thriller "Strange Nature", written and directed by Jim Ojala. The actress was previously engaged to Ron Livingston, with whom she appeared in the 2000s "Beat", which also starred Courtney Love, Kiefer Sutherland, and Norman Reedus. Director and magazine editor Michael Dunaway also remembered Sheridan on Instagram.

Dunaway wrote: "She was beautiful, obviously, and an immensely talented actor, and a wonderful friend. But more than anything she really did radiate this impossibly bright energy and life. Even in her dark moments. And she had plenty of those, especially over the last few years."

"I'm trying to take comfort in knowing your struggles and pain and grief are 'at last, and last behind you. I love you with all my heart, yesterday, today, and forever. Sorry that I can't write more; it's just still too painful'." he added.

