Friends 25th anniversary: Chandler Bing's 10 best one-liners

Updated: Sep 20, 2019, 11:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent

As Friends, the popular sitcom will soon hit an important landmark of 25th anniversary, we celebrate it by listing top 10 Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) quotes from the TV series. Read on and laugh out loud!

Friends 25th anniversary: Chandler Bing's 10 best one-liners
Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in Friends

He is sarcastic. He is witty. "He is Chandler Bing and he makes jokes when he is uncomfortable." We remember Matthew Perry as the hilarious Chandler Bing from the popular American sitcom 'Friends'. As he turns 49 today, we celebrate his birthday by listing top 10 Chandler Bing quotes from the TV series. Read on and laugh out loud!

1. Chandler: "I'm not great at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?"

2. Ross: "I went to that tanning place your wife suggested."

Chandler: "Was that place THE SUN?"

Ross: I went to that tanning place your wife suggested. Chandler: Was that place THE SUN?

3. Ross: "Pivot! Pivot! PIVOT!"
Chandler: "Shut up! Shut up! SHUT UP!"

Ross: Pivot! Pivot! PIVOT! Chandler: Shut up! Shut up! SHUT UP!

4. Chandler: "I'm glad we are having a rehearsal dinner. I rarely practice my meals before I eat."

Chandler: I'm glad we are having a rehearsal dinner. I rarely practice my meals before I eat.

5. (To Joey when he raises the idea of hitting a woman, whom they thought was a stalker, with a frying pan)
Chandler: "Yes, hitting her with a frying pan is a good idea. We might want to have a back-up plan though, just in case she isn't a cartoon!"

Chandler: "Yes, hitting her with a frying pan is a good idea. We might want to have a back-up plan though, just in case she isn't a cartoon!"

6. Joey: "You didn't cry when Bambi died?"
Chandler: "Yes, it was very sad when he stopped drawing the deer."

Joey: You didn't cry when Bambi died? Chandler: Yes, it was very sad when he stopped drawing the deer.

7. (When Ross is contemplating on telling Rachel about cheating on her when they were on a 'break')
Chandler: "Alright, look, if you absolutely have to tell her, at least wait until the timing is right... and that's what deathbeds are for."

Chandler: Alright, look, if you absolutely have to tell her, at least wait until the timing is right... and that's what deathbeds are for.

8. Joey: "I used to get medical experiments done on me."
Chandler: "Finally, an explanation."

Joey: I used to get medical experiments done on me. Chandler: Finally, an explanation.

9. Ross: "Every day I am gonna do one thing that I haven’t done before. That, my friends, is my New Year’s resolution."
Phoebe: "Ooh! That’s a good one! Mine is to pilot a commercial jet."
Chandler: "That’s a good one too, Pheebs. Now all you have to do is find a plane-load of people whose resolution is to plummet to their deaths."

Ross: Every day I am gonna do one thing that I haven’t done before. That, my friends, is my New Year’s resolution. Phoebe: Ooh! That’s a good one! Mine is to pilot a commercial jet. Chandler: That’s a good one too, Pheebs. Now all you have to do is find a plane-load of people whose resolution is to plummet to their deaths.

10. Rachel: "So what did you do that made dad cut you off?"
Jill: "Okay, I bought a boat."
Monica: "You bought a boat?"
Jill: "Yeah but it wasn't for me, it was for a friend."
Chandler: "Boy, did we make friends with the wrong sister!"

Rachel: So what did you do that made dad cut you off? Jill: Okay, I bought a boat. Monica: You bought a boat? Jill: Yeah but it wasn't for me, it was for a friend. Chandler: Boy, did we make friends with the wrong sister!

Could Chandler BE any funnier?!

