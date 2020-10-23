Happy Birthday Prabhas: The makers of RadheShyam release a motion video

On the occasion of south star Prabhas' birthday, the producers of RadheShyam have released a beautiful motion video that starts off in the middle of a lush forest with nothing but a single train track in the middle of it. The scene then zoom's into the approaching train to reveal famous couples from different cultures and time periods stationed in different compartments to a final glimpse of Vikramaditya and Prerana that will leave you intrigued.

Prabhas shared the video on his Instagram with the caption, "actorprabhas Welcoming you all to the romantic journey of #RadheShyam. #BeatsOfRadheShyam"

RadheShyam is said to be an epic love story set in Europe. The movie stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The film will also feature Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur among others and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The cinematography for the film has been done by Manoj Paramahamsa and is edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Nick Powell has done the action and stunts for the film with choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant and sound design by Rasool Pookutty. Thota Vijaybhaskar and Eka Lakhani were the costume designers with Tarannum Khan for makeup and Roshan as the hairstylist.

The stills from RadheShyam have been shot by Sudarshan Balaji, Kablian served as the publicity designer and Aadore Mukherjee was the casting director. The production designer for the film was Raveender.

RadheShyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations.

