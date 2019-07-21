Happy feet

sunday-mid-day

An event management company is bringing top artistes to India, and keeping it a secret

Ever booked a gig and been unaware of the location? Meet Milkman, an event management company, which brings in artistes from across the world, but doesn't disclose the location until the last moment. "I think the idea of keeping a location secret is exciting because it keeps everyone on their feet," says Jay Anand, founder of Milkman. "We are always looking for new spots every month and it's an exciting process for everyone involved. It's also interesting for our community because they don't learn about the location until the day of the event."

In an upcoming event on July 27, Janeret, a DJ from Paris who plays minimal electronic music, will be performing live. The location, obviously, is still a secret. "It's the last party of the season from our Secret Location series, and we're very excited to have such an amazing line-up of local and international talent," adds Anand.



Janeret

Milkman will be completing two years in August this year. In this time, they have brought in various artistes/DJs such as DJ Stingray, Mount Kimbie, Helena Hauff, Ben UFO and Optimo. "We have also launched our own music festival this January called Terminal 1, which attracted over 2,000 people.

This September, we complete two years in India and are putting together something very special for the people of this city: again, that is still a secret," says Anand. "I truly believe that music should always be the only focus. So, we don't really go overboard with lights and decor, we keep the room very dark and invest in good sound, which is truly the most important part of the event."

What: Milkman x Yoyaku: Janeret/Bombay; When: July 27;

8.30 PM;

Entry: Rs 499;

Log on to: insider.in

