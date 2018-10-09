Harbhajan Singh faces former Windies pacer Tino Best's anger on Twitter

cricket

Tino Best takes on Harbhajan Singh after the former Indian spinner blast the West Indies cricket team during the first Test between India and West Indies

A war of words has erupted between Harbhajan Singh and former West Indies fast bowler Tino Best.

The West Indian has not taken too kindly to comments made by Harbhajan Singh regarding the current Windies team that is on tour to India. West Indies slumped to an innings defeat versus India in the first Test at Rajkot. India won the match inside three days, registering their biggest innings win in Test cricket. During the match, Harbhajan questioned the quality of the Windies team by saying that the visitors were not even good enough to compete against teams in Ranji Trophy.

With all due respect to West Indies Cricket but I have a question for u all...will this west Indies team qualify for Ranji quarters from the plate group? Elite se to nahin hoga ðÂÂÂÂ§ÂÂÂÂ #INDvsWI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 5, 2018

However, Harbhajan Singh’s comments were justified as West Indies put on an embarrassing display in the first Test as they lost by an inning and 272 runs.

The tourists were dismissed for 196 -- in their second innings -- early in the final session while following on, to trail the two-match series 0-1. They were bowled out for 181 in their first innings in response to India's 649 for nine declared.

Hey bro didn’t see these cocky tweets vs England ðÂÂÂÂ¤·ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂ .... but anyhow the young men will learn ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ — Tino95 (@tinobest) October 6, 2018

The win at Rajkot helped the world's top Test side surpass their previous biggest win against Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs during the minnows' debut five-day game in June.

The Windies will be hoping to put on a more competitive display against India in the second Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad, which begins on October 12.

Some fans sided with Harbhajan Singh, while some agreed with Tino Best. Here are the reactions

If English ex cricketgers had made such comments about our teams the previous tours in 2011 and 2014, how would you have reacted? Disrespectful — Abhinav Misra (@princeshwar) October 5, 2018

Westindies cricketers have always played the game in the right spirit. They seldom sledged, respected their opponents & always played with grace. Such comments from Bhajji are unwarranted to say the least. #indvwi — Raghava (@raghava216) October 6, 2018

