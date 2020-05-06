Harbhajan Singh: Ravichandran Ashwin is the world's best offie

India spinner R Ashwin celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls during the first Test at Wellington in February. Pic/AFP

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday rejected the perception that he is jealous of Ravinchandran Ashwin, saying the Tamil Nadu bowler is a "legend in making". Ashwin, who had replaced Harbhajan in the Indian team, is among the leading off-spinners in the world alongside Australia's Nathan Lyon.

Harbhajan is not yet retired but last played for India in 2016. Harbhajan, 39, has played 103 Tests with his final game coming in 2015. Ashwin, on the other hand, has played 71 Tests since making his debut in 2011. "A lot of people think I am jealous, this and that. They can think whatever they want to. I just want to say that you are the best off-spinner presently playing the game," said Harbhajan during an Instagram live chat with Ashwin.



Harbhajan Singh

"Of course I like Nathan Lyon as well. I always put him right up there because he plays in Australia and it is a tough place to bowl [for spinners]. You [Ashwin] are one of those legends in the making. I wish you the very best and lots and lots of wickets."

The chat was focused on India's remarkable comeback in the 2001 home Test series against Australia. Trailing 0-1 in the three-match series, India went on to win the next two including the second one in Kolkata, where the hosts won after following-on, thanks to an iconic stand between VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid.

365

No. of wickets off-spinner R Ashwin has taken in 71 Tests

27

No. of five-wicket hauls by Ashwin, the most by an Indian off-spinner in a Test innings

72

No. of wickets claimed by Ashwin in 2016, the best by an Indian off-spinner in a calendar year in Test cricket

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever