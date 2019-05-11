Harbhajan Singh takes a cheeky dig at 'Humble' Virat Kohli

cricket

Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh

Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers in the world at the moment. Having already established himself as one of the best batsmen of the era, the India skipper continues to win praises from his fans, both from the cricket fraternity and otherwise.

What makes him more special is the fact that he is extremely passionate about the game and is always willing to learn and grow.

Even though sometimes Kohli appears to go over the line with his aggression, he always tries to stay humble and grounded. Recently, Kohli posted a picture of himself on Instagram with a caption: "Everyday is an opportunity to learn and grow. Stay humble."

Reacting to the photo, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh poked fun at the Indian skipper, saying: "Everyday, there is an opportunity for you to make more and more $£."

Recently, Kohli, for the second time in a row, was awarded as the most engaging celebrity on Instagram.

Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore had a horrid time at the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League as they finished at the bottom of the points table and won the wooden spoon.

Now, the 30-year-old would be gearing up to lead India at the upcoming World Cup slated to be held in England and Wales from May 30.

