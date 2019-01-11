Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul ought to have been suspended: BCCI officials

cricket

Indian board officials reckon CoA chief Vinod Rai's recommendation of a two-match ban is not sufficient to set an example

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya

Even as the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) mulls over the quantum of punishment for Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their controversial comments on a TV show, the BCCI's acting office-bearers feel the duo should have been suspended immediately pending an enquiry.

Writing in response to CoA member Diana Edulji's email yesterday, which was accessed by mid-day, BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary said: "Suspension is in any case not punishment and for the reported misconduct, this suspension [pending inquiry] should have happened yesterday itself, considering it was reported early [India time]. Therefore, the suspension must happen immediately. In view of the ODI in two days, the team/team management should prepare itself accordingly."

BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry felt CoA chief Vinod Rai's recommendation of a two-match ban is not sufficient. "As far as the quantum of the punishment is concerned, if the players are found guilty as per the procedures laid down in the Rules and Regulations, a two-match suspension seems to be merely a stop-gap arrangement especially considering that the CoA had banned Steven Smith and David Warner for a season [from the IPL following the ball tampering saga]. The players must be immediately suspended pending a proper inquiry," Chaudhry wrote in his four-page email to the CoA yesterday.

The BCCI treasurer also felt that the punishment must act as a deterrent for players. "What also has to be kept in mind is whether the punishment, if the players are found guilty of violation of rules etc. or for bringing the game into disrepute, is going to be a token punishment or one that proves to be a deterrent for such acts and words. There can be no consideration whatsoever about the need of a particular player to bat at a particular position etc.

When the punishment is being decided. No comparison with a former player is of any value or worth when deciding upon the quantum of punishment as that would only be giving validity to act in a derogatory, crass and disgusting manner if a player meets a certain level of talent and performance," he wrote. Chaudhry also warned that Pandya's sexist comments may label players as potential recruiters for organised syndicates who attempt to indulge in match fixing.

