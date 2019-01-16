Hardik Pandya avoids stepping out of his house, stops taking calls, says father

cricket

Team India's flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who returned from Australia ahead of the ODI series after being suspended by the BCCI over his controversial comments on a recent TV show, Koffee with Karan, did not celebrate Makar Sankranti yesterday.

Pandya, instead, stayed put in his Baroda house, watching India beat Australia in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval, his father Himanshu revealed to mid-day. "He watched the match. Ever since he has returned from Australia, he has not stepped out of the house. He is also not taking any calls... he is just taking rest," said Pandya Sr.



Himanshu Pandya

"It's a festival... a public holiday in Gujarat, but Hardik did not fly any kites. He loves flying kites but his busy cricketing schedule never allowed him to be at home during this festival over the last few years.

"This time, he had a chance to fly kites, but because of the adverse situation, there was no mood to celebrate the festival," Pandya's father added. Pandya and his teammate KL Rahul faced a lot of flak for their comments on the TV show hosted by Bollywood director Karan Johar.

"He is very disappointed with the suspension and repents the views he expressed on the TV show. He is committed not to repeat the same mistake," Pandya Sr remarked. "We have decided not to talk to him on this subject. Even his elder brother Krunal has not discussed anything about the episode with him. We are waiting for the BCCI's decision," Himanshu signed off.

