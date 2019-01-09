Hardik Pandya is an a**, Twitterati slam cricketer for sexist remarks on TV chat show

cricket

Netizens slam cricketer for his misogynistic and sexist comments while chatting with filmmaker Karan Johar in the latter's chat show Koffee with Karan

Hardik Pandya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is in trouble following his appearance in Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee with Karan. The cricketer was slammed on social media after he made certain comments which were criticised as sexist and misogynistic while chatting with filmmaker Karan Johar on the chat show. Pandya was accompanied by fellow cricketer KL Rahul on the show.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has taken note of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's cheesy comments on the show and issued a show cause notice to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their comments on women in the TV chat show.

What did Pandya say?

On the show, Pandya boasted about seeing multiple women and also how open he has been about it with his parents.

His actual quotes were "At a party, my parents asked me tera wala [your women] kaun sa hai so I said yeh, yeh, yeh [pointing out to some women] and they were like 'waah, proud of u beta'," he said.

Pandya also revealed how he informed his parents when he lost his virginity: "I came home and said, 'Main karke aya hai aaj'." Another unpleasant comment made by Pandya was when he was asked how they decided if they all hit on the same woman. "Talent pe hota hai. Jisko mila woh leke jao. [it's based on your talent. Whoever gets it, takes it," he said.

Some of Pandya's comments were also laced with racism. When Johar asked him why he didn't ask women's names at nightclubs, he replied: "I like to watch and observe how they move. I'm a little from the black side, so I need to see how they move."

He also claimed that given his rapper-like image, he actually asked his parents if he was their child. He claimed he asked his parents: "Are you sure I'm your child? You haven't swapped me with someone from the West Indies because I do get influenced by West Indies and the black culture."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Hardik Pandya's comments:

I am feeling shameful as this #HardikPandya belongs to my city #vadodara #baroda @hardikpandya7 is a perfect example to show your kids why education is important.! — Nilay Patel (@nilay_patel21) January 9, 2019

@hardikpandya7 is a useless character, talking crap in a crap #KoffeeWithKaran show in a country where kids live #cricket like a religion, demeaning women #HardikPandya. Such an @$$, would hate to see him playing for the @BCCI team! Thinks himself of an #allrounder! @BCCIWomen https://t.co/216nAfVs9k — Narayan (@teknext) January 9, 2019

#HardikPandya is making his life miserable. When you get more than you deserve, this is what happens.

He's a cricketer and he didn't respect cricketing God. Then he passed filthy comments about girls.

Multiple blunders! Now he'll be roasted.. hope he learns some lesson! — Jaydeep Bapat (@Jaydeep_Bapat) January 9, 2019

Does a mere lip-serviced apology suffice for #HardikPandya ?? His remarks on #women only expose the open secret of his world & that of #sexual objectification of women the world over. #KoffeeWithCricketers and @karanjohar should introspect too. — Dr. Monika Chansoria (@MonikaChansoria) January 9, 2019

You are being touted to be the next Kapil Dev. THE. NEXT. KAPIL. DEV. The last time we had that hope, Greg Chappel happened - this was single handed. Get your priorities right - baki, goodluck for the ODIs. #INDvAUS #HardikPandya https://t.co/m8aa1dKpq9 — Swatchhanda Kher (@31428571) January 9, 2019

'Nature of the show.'

While #hardikpandya deservedly draws flak even for his apology here, the key is the 'nature of the show' admission. #KoffeeWithKaran has always been campy, elitist and regressive TV with cheap thrills coming off forced admissions and bawdy innuendos. https://t.co/wKgIOK7gki — Siddharth (@ZiddharthSaxena) January 9, 2019

#HardikPandya I regret watching that show, I don't understand how u could even think of boasting that way, it's cheap and lowly. If there are more adjectives to chastise your talk, I will use all of them — mamtha Bk (@BkMamtha) January 9, 2019

#HardikPandya in #KoffeeWithKaran was going to create a controversy..@karanjohar is a vulgar #Bollywood thug. His show isn't a family show in any way. When another crook like @hardikpandya7 is guest, the level of that show goes further down.

Let's see how #HardikPandya survives — Jaydeep Bapat (@Jaydeep_Bapat) January 9, 2019

Hardik Pandya is like a local creep who's trying to talk big when he's a nothing compared to the great's of our team...#BCCI #HardikPandya

He should be sacked from all formats of cricket for 1 year at least

..and discipline has to improve in the Indian cricket team — Anil Agarwal (@Anilagarwal67) January 9, 2019

After the massive outrage, Hardik Pandya issued an apology on social media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) onJan 8, 2019 at 6:17pm PST

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates