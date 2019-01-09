Hardik Pandya is an a**, Twitterati slam cricketer for sexist remarks on TV chat show

Jan 09, 2019, 15:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Netizens slam cricketer for his misogynistic and sexist comments while chatting with filmmaker Karan Johar in the latter's chat show Koffee with Karan

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is in trouble following his appearance in Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee with Karan. The cricketer was slammed on social media after he made certain comments which were criticised as sexist and misogynistic while chatting with filmmaker Karan Johar on the chat show. Pandya was accompanied by fellow cricketer KL Rahul on the show.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has taken note of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's cheesy comments on the show and issued a show cause notice to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their comments on women in the TV chat show.

What did Pandya say?

On the show, Pandya boasted about seeing multiple women and also how open he has been about it with his parents.

His actual quotes were "At a party, my parents asked me tera wala [your women] kaun sa hai so I said yeh, yeh, yeh [pointing out to some women] and they were like 'waah, proud of u beta'," he said.

Pandya also revealed how he informed his parents when he lost his virginity: "I came home and said, 'Main karke aya hai aaj'." Another unpleasant comment made by Pandya was when he was asked how they decided if they all hit on the same woman. "Talent pe hota hai. Jisko mila woh leke jao. [it's based on your talent. Whoever gets it, takes it," he said.

Some of Pandya's comments were also laced with racism. When Johar asked him why he didn't ask women's names at nightclubs, he replied: "I like to watch and observe how they move. I'm a little from the black side, so I need to see how they move."

He also claimed that given his rapper-like image, he actually asked his parents if he was their child. He claimed he asked his parents: "Are you sure I'm your child? You haven't swapped me with someone from the West Indies because I do get influenced by West Indies and the black culture."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Hardik Pandya's comments:

After the massive outrage, Hardik Pandya issued an apology on social media 

 
 
 
