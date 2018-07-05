Hardik Pandya gets emotional for elder brother Krunal

The other brother-pairs who played for India are Mohinder and Surinder Amarnath and Irfan and Yusuf Pathan

Hardik Pandya with brother Krunal

Hardik Pandya, 24, and Krunal, 27, became the third brother duo to wear India colours together and Hardik couldn't be more happier for his elder brother, who was selected for the T20 series against England. The other brother-pairs who played for India are Mohinder and Surinder Amarnath and Irfan and Yusuf Pathan.

Though it was Hardik (seven Test matches and 38 ODIs) who made a mark before Krunal, Hardik said he felt proud to have Krunal by his side in the United Kingdom. Yesterday, Hardik posted this collage of pictures and tweeted, "Dream come BLUE!!!

From building partnerships on a local ground in Baroda to standing together in the INDIA kit at Old Trafford, this has been one hell of a journey. As kids, we dreamt about representing & after going through many ups & downs together, today we are here... together. Honestly, I don't know how to express this feeling but to have @krunalpandya24 on my side in the camp makes me extremely emotional & proud."

