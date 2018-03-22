Hardik Pandya in a soup after Dr Ambedkar tweet from fake account

A court in Rajasthan has also demanded that an FIR should be filed against Hardik Pandya



Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, India's star all-rounder has landed himself in trouble over a tweet over Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, that too, from a fake account.

Hardik Pandya's twitter handle is @hardikpandya7, a complaint has been filed against a particular account named @sirhardik3777, according to NDTV reports. A police officer by the name of Rajesh Yadav said, 'We are yet to receive the orders of the court and once we get it, I will be in a position to comment. Further action will be taken according to law,'

Rashtriya Bhim Sena member Mr Meghwal has also slammed Hardik Pandya's comment as 'derogatory' as it set's a bad example.

A court in Rajasthan has also demanded that an FIR should be filed against Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya, born in Surat, made his international debut in January 2016 and has played in ODIs, Tests and T20Is. Hardik Pandya has also played at national level for the Baroda cricket team.

