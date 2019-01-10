Hardik Pandya on misogynist comments: I made those statements in flow of show

cricket

Pandya and teammate KL Rahul were on Wednesday issued show cause notices by the BCCI for their remarks on women which triggered a social media storm

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya yesterday offered "regrets" in response to a show cause notice for his comments on women on a TV show, which triggered a massive outrage and might prompt the BCCI to bar players from such appearances.

Pandya and teammate KL Rahul were on Wednesday issued show cause notices by the BCCI for their remarks on women which triggered a social media storm. Regret and not apology was what Pandya offered in his reply. "I made an appearance on the chat show where I have made certain statements without realising that these could be disrespectful and offend sensitivities of viewers for which I am sincerely regretful," stated Pandya's response, a copy of which is with PTI.

"I would like to assure you that there was no malice or any sort of ill-intent on my part to offend anyone or portray any section of the society in bad light," he added.

Pandya vowed never to repeat the behaviour. "I made these statements in the flow of the show and had not comprehended the extent to which my statements would be found offensive. Rest assured I hold the BCCI in highest regard and will exercise complete discretion and prudence to ensure that such incidents are never repeated in future," he said.

The show in question was 'Koffee with Karan', hosted by Karan Johar, and Rahul, who was the more restrained of the two in his answers, has neither responded to the show cause notice nor reacted to the criticism as yet. The duo had been given 24 hours to give an explanation "I will have to check their explanations. At this point, I cannot commit what action will be taken," CoA chief Vinod Rai told PTI. Pandya had earlier posted a regret message on his Twitter page. "I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show," he had said.

