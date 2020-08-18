Hardik Pandya reveals name of his and Natasa Stankovic's son in new Instagram post

Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic welcomed their baby boy on July 30, 2020. The stylish all-rounder had also taken to social media to share the first photo after his son was born. He wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy."

View this post on Instagram We are blessed with our baby boy âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¾ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) onJul 30, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

Later on, Hardik Pandya kept being active on social media after he shared the first photo of his son as he held him in his arms. He captioned it, "The blessing from God. @natasastankovic."

View this post on Instagram The blessing from God ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¾âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ @natasastankovic__ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) onJul 31, 2020 at 9:34pm PDT

In one of his stories on Instagram, Hardik Pandya went on to thank a particular car dealership for gifting his son a toy car revealing his name as 'Agastya'. Pandya had captioned his story, "Thank you @amgbangalore for Agastya's first Amg''." Take a look at the picture from his story.

A couple of days ago, Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to share a candid photo of her along with her son. She lovingly wrote, "When I hold you, life makes sense. #mamasboy #blessings."

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic gave the world and their fans a pleasant surprise when they announced their engagement on New Year's Day 2020. In May 2020, amid the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the couple announced they got married.

