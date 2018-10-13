Hardik Pandya turns 25 and celebrates with 'Gujju buddy' Karishma Tanna

cricket

India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 25 on Thursday and he celebrated his birthday with friends from the entertainment industry

India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 25 on Thursday and he celebrated his birthday with friends from the entertainment industry. Yesterday, actor Karishma Tanna posted this picture (left) with Pandya and wrote: "Happy bday @hardikpandya93. My gujju buddy! #ktians #karishmatanna #birthday #gujjuthing."

Born on October 11, 1993, Hardik Pandya is an Indian international cricketer who plays for Baroda in domestic cricket and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hardik Pandya has established himself as India's premier all-rounder in all three formats of cricket which has made him a regular in the Indian team line-up. He is a right-handed batsman who bats in the middle order and he bowls right-arm fast-medium. His brother Krunal Pandya plays in the IPL.

Hardik Pandya's father Himanshu Pandya ran a small car finance business in Surat. However, he chose to shut down the business and move to Vadodara when Hardik was five. His father made this move in order to facilitate his sons with better cricket training. He enrolled his two sons (Hardik and Krunal) into Kiran More's cricket academy in Vadodara.

The Pandya family lived in a rented apartment in Gorwa, with the brothers (Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya) using a second-hand car to travel to the cricket ground. Hardik studied at the MK High School till ninth grade before dropping out to focus on his cricket.

