Hardik Pandya's shocking womanising comments on Koffee With Karan 6 brought to COA's notice

cricket

India all-rounder's cheesy comments on women during TV show don't go down well with CoA; dad Himanshu says it's only entertainment

Hardik Pandya

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has taken note of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's cheesy comments on a recent TV show. Pandya and his India teammate KL Rahul were guests on Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan recently, where some of the medium pacer's statements objectifying women and with racial undertones, have upset fans and well wishers of the game.

"They [Pandya's comments] have been brought to the notice of the CoA and the CoA chief [Vinod Rai] has promised to look into this matter," a source privy to yesterday's CoA meeting in New Delhi told mid-day yesterday.

Social media abuzz

Social media is abuzz with criticism of the Baroda cricketer, with some calling him misogynistic and others questioning his upbringing. Pandya spoke on a series of topics ranging from stalking women on Instagram to not asking a woman's name while going on a date. He even spoke about losing his virginity.

Pandya revealed an anecdote from a party where he pointed out to a few girls on the floor to tell his parents that he had a "scene" with them.

Party with parents

"At a party, my parents asked me tera wala [your women] kaun sa hai so I said yeh, yeh, yeh [pointing out to some women] and they were like 'waah, proud of u beta'," he said.

Pandya also revealed how he informed his parents when he lost his virginity: "I came home and said, 'Main karke aya hai aaj'." Another unpleasant comment made by Pandya was when he was asked how they decided if they all hit on the same woman. "Talent pe hota hai. Jisko mila woh leke jao. [it's based on your talent. Whoever gets it, takes it," he said.

Some of Pandya's comments were also laced with racism. When Johar asked him why he didn't ask women's names at nightclubs, he replied: "I like to watch and observe how they move. I'm a little from the black side, so I need to see how they move."

He also claimed that given his rapper-like image, he actually asked his parents if he was their child. He claimed he asked his parents: "Are you sure I'm your child? You haven't swapped me with someone from the West Indies because I do get influenced by West Indies and the black culture."

Pandya has been slammed online. "What else can we expect from that creep Hardik. He's idiotic. Cricket will always remain a gentleman's game. Real men [like Sachin, Dravid, Dhoni] know how to deal with fame and stay responsible to their fans, always," wrote one Twitter user. "I respect what he is on the field but does anyone else think Hardik Pandya is a spoilt brat with no substance," added another

'An innocent boy'

Pandya's father Himanshu however defended his son. "I don't think people should read too much into his comments. It was an entertainment show and his comments were made in a light-hearted manner. He was only looking to entertain the audience. So, it [his comments] should not be viewed very seriously or negatively. He is an innocent boy with a very fun-loving nature," his father told mid-day from Baroda yesterday.

Some of Pandya's crass comments on the show

* When I lost my virginity, I came home and said, "Main karke aya hai aaj

* At a party, my parents asked me acha tera wala [your women] kaun sa hai, so I said yeh, yeh, yeh [pointing out to some women] and they were like 'waah proud of u beta'

* I like to watch and observe how they [women] move. I'm a little from the black side, so I need to see how they move

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates