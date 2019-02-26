Harmanpreet Kaur fails to recover, Smriti Mandhana to lead in T20Is

cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur

Still nursing an ankle injury, regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was Monday ruled out of next month's three-match Twenty20 International series against England.

Harmanpreet, who also missed the ongoing three-match ODI series, is yet to recover fully from her ankle injury. In her absence, opener Smriti Mandhana has been named as the captain of the 15-member Indian women's squad which also includes ODI skipper Mithali Raj. The squad was picked on Monday after a meeting of the All-India Women's Selection Committee.

"Harmanpreet Kaur has not yet fully recovered from her ankle injury and will continue her rehab at the NCA," BCCI said in a statement. Middle-order batswoman Veda Krishnamurthy has made a comeback to the side after being dropped for the recent tour of New Zealand along side Priya Punia. Attacking batswoman Bharati Fulmali and left-arm pacer Komal Zanzad are the two new faces in the team.

Harleen Deol, who replaced Harmanpreet in the ODI squad for the ongoing series against England, has been axed because of her poor show. The first match of the T20 series will be played on March 4, followed by games on March 7 and March 9 respectively in Guwahati.

