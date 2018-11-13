Harmanpreet's gesture of carrying ill girl off the field wins hearts

cricket

She lifted a young girl, who accompanied her during the national anthem ceremony, and handed her over to the ground staff after the little girl fell ill. Maybe the excessive heat in Guyana caused the illness

Harmanpreet Kaur

India women's T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is a hit both on and off the field. Kaur, who scored a record-breaking 103-run against New Zealand to give India a winning start in the World T20, won hearts with a gesture before India's second group encounter against Pakistan, which India won by seven wickets in Guyana.

She lifted a young girl, who accompanied her during the national anthem ceremony, and handed her over to the ground staff after the little girl fell ill. Maybe the excessive heat in Guyana caused the illness.

The girl felt dizzy immediately after Pakistan's national anthem. Harmanpreet held her, waited for India's national anthem to end and then carried her safely to the ground staff (screen grab above). The video of Harmanpreet handing over the girl has gone viral on social media.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates