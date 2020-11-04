Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill lend support to anti-Donald Trump campaign

Star Wars stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill have lent their talent to spots for anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project, as per a report in Variety.com.

Titled Fauci and Absentee respectively, the videos were released as a last-minute appeal to voters on Monday. Ford focused on Trump's response to COVID-19 and his criticism of Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He pointed out how Fauci had served the American people tirelessly under various presidencies, with the video then cutting to a black screen, with Trump supporters yelling, "Fire Fauci!" and Trump responding, "Don't tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election."

Ford ends the 50-second spot with a call to action: "Tomorrow, you can fire only one of them. The choice is yours." Hamill's contribution to The Lincoln Project focused on absentee voting, emphasising on the importance of this right and Trump's attempt to thwart it. "President Trump has called for the election to be decided on and only on those ballots that arrive by Nov. 3. If he gets his way, many who cast absentee ballots will not have their votes counted. This will deny thousands of troops overseas of their most sacred right," he reportedly says. The video ends with a message encouraging viewers to vote.

