Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape, sexual assault

Published: Mar 11, 2020, 21:15 IST | ANI | Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in a New York state prison on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape, US media reported

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in a New York state prison on Wednesday on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape, US media reported.

67-year-old Weinstein, who was once one of Hollywood's most powerful figures, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual act last month, based on the testimony of Miriam Haley, and rape in the third degree, based on the testimony of one-time aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

"If Harvey Weinstein had not been convicted by this jury, it would have happened again and again and again," Haley said in court, as reported by CNN. "I'm relieved he will now know he's not above the law. I'm relieved there are women out there who are safer because he's not out there."

The verdict by the New York jury was hailed as a turning point in the widespread #MeToo movement which found exposure following sexual-abuse allegations against Weinstein.

Weinstein arrived at Wednesday's hearing in a wheelchair. He had been in state custody since last month's verdict and has had several health issues.

