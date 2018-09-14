Haryana Board topper alleges gang rape, accused evade arrest

crime

The victim's parents said that the police were not taking action in the matter and were initially dealing with it casually

Three men accused of allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old board examination topper in Haryana's Mahendragarh district continued to evade arrest on Friday, more than 52 hours after the incident. The Haryana Police on Friday launched a manhunt after the girl alleged that she was raped by them on Wednesday near Kanina village.

The victim, who has identified her attackers, and her parents have said that the police were not taking action in the matter and were initially dealing with it casually. The victim, a second-year student in a college, topped the CBSE board examination in 2017 and was felicitated by the President earlier this year.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) A.S. Chawla told the media here on Friday that all efforts were being made to arrest the accused. The three accused, who belong to the same village as the victim, allegedly kidnapped the student in their vehicle from Kanina bus stand on Wednesday while she was on her way for coaching classes.

She said that they gave her water to drink which was laced with a sedative. They then took turns raping her near the Kanina village till she fell unconscious, she said. They later dumped her at a bus stop near the village. The victim's family said that the women police station in Rewari initially refused to entertain their complaint citing issues of jurisdiction.

"We want justice. They have ruined the life of my daughter who is so good at studies. Where is the 'Beti Padaho Beti Bachao' slogan of the government now? The police harassed us while registering the case," the mother of the victim said. The police later registered a 'Zero FIR' (in which the case is later transferred to the concerned police station).

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the accused would be arrested soon and would face action as per law. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the incident showed the poor law and order situation in Haryana where women were not safe at all.

