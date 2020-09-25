Hat-trick for India at Emmys 2020! Delhi Crime, Four More Shots Please and Made in Heaven nominated

Netflix's Delhi Crime, Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! and actor Arjun Mathur of Made in Heaven are among the nominees of the 2020 International Emmy Awards, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced yesterday. Directed by Indian-Canadian director Richie Mehta, Delhi Crime is based on the 2012 Delhi gangrape-murder, which saw nationwide protests leading to a change in India's rape laws. The show has been nominated in the Best Drama Series category alongside Germany's Charite season two, UK's Criminal, and second season of El Jardin de Bronce (The Bronze Garden) from Argentina. Actor Adil Hussain, who starred in the show, took to Twitter to share his excitement.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, Four More Shots Please will compete in the Best Comedy category against Brazil's Ninguem ta Olhando (Nobody's Looking), UK's Back to Life, and Israel's Fifty. Mathur has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for Made in Heaven. His fellow nominees are Billy Barratt from UK's Responsible Child, Guido Caprino from Italian series 1994, and Raphael Logam from Brazil's Impuros (Impure) season two.

Last year, Netflix's India Original series Sacred Games, anthology film Lust Stories and Amazon Prime Video's The Remix were nominated for International Emmy Awards.

Radhika Apte was one of the nominees in the Best Actress category for Lust Stories. McMafia, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, won the Best Drama Series award at 2019 ceremony.

This year, winners will be announced at a ceremony that will be held in New York City on November 23.

