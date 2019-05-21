Have Pamela Anderson and footballer Adil Rami rekindled their romance?

football

The two looked smitten when they arrived together for the annual UNFP Trophy Ceremony in Paris, where the National Union of Professional Football Players reward Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 stars, managers and referees

Adil Rami and Pamela Anderson

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and French footballer Adil Rami seemed to have rekindled their romance after they split last September. The two looked smitten when they arrived together for the annual UNFP Trophy Ceremony in Paris, where the National Union of Professional Football Players reward Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 stars, managers and referees.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Daily Mail, Pamela broke up with Rami after he started discussing marriage. Pamela had then felt the couple's relationship was interfering with Rami's obligations as a father towards his twin sons Zayn and Madi, two, with ex-girlfriend Sidonie Biemont. The former Playboy model even moved to France to live with Rami. Last year, Pamela said she wasn't sure if their romance would last.

