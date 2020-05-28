HBO launches HBO Max service with all eight 'Harry Potter' movies

Bringing the sweetest treat for all the Potterheads, HBO on Wednesday launched its online video streaming service, HBO Max, with all eight 'Harry Potter' movies based on JK Rowling's famous fantasy book series.

"The wait is finally over. #HBOMax is officially here. If you need me, I'll be streaming," tweeted HBO Max minutes after the launch of the service. The film lineup of the on-demand video streaming service has more than 2,000 movies for its first year, reported Variety.

In addition to the Harry Potter movies, the platform also has its spinoff 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.' Besides all the movies, fans have also been waiting for the launch of the platform because of its tie-up with famous sitcom 'Friends'.

The service is set to host a reunion special episode of the hit 90s show. The taping of the episode has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. HBO Max is available for a monthly price of USD 14.99 in the United States.

