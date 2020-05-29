Henry Cavill to return as Superman?

Actor Henry Cavill is in negotiations to reprise the role of Superman, aka Clark Kent, in an upcoming DC Comics movie. According to reports, discussions are on for Cavill to return as Superman, although neither the actor nor representatives at studio Warner Bros have confirmed anything yet.

Cavil portrayed the superhero in Zack Snyder's Superman origin story Man of Steel in 2013, then in 2016's Batman v Superman and 2017's Justice League. Recently, Snyder announced the long-rumoured Snyder Cut of Justice League, which will be released on HBO Max.

According to sources, Cavill wouldn't be suiting up for the director's cut. It would, in fact, be a cameo in his next DC movie, which include Aquaman 2, The Suicide Squad and The Batman. In an interview last year, Cavill asserted that he had not given up the role.

"The cape is still in the closet," he said, adding, "It's still mine. I'm not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I've not given up the role. There's a lot I have to give for Superman yet. I want to reflect the comic books. There's a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You'll see."

Meanwhile, the British actor was also seen in 2018's Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

