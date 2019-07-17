Here is how the Virat Kohli and Gayle will look like 50 years from now!

cricket

Cricket World Cup's official Twitter handle just posted pictures of England's cricketers of how the World Cup triumph took its toll on the side.

The FaceApp is taking internet by storm withy various personalities using the App to post pictures of how they would look when they become old.

The official Twitter handle posted pictures of skipper Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, and Jonny Bairstow and captioned the post as "That's what a Super Over will do to you! #CWC19".

That's what a Super Over will do to you! ð´#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/8tv0c0cOtV — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 17, 2019

England scripted history on Sunday by claiming their first-ever World Cup title. The finals will be remembered for ages as it did not have a winner after the 50-over and super over action both ended in a tie.

England were announced winners of the World Cup 2019 for scoring more boundaries in the match, 26 compared to New Zealand's 17.

Fans of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle also posted pictures of the two using the App and we must say they look dapper in their new avatars. Have a look:

Nothing Changeð®

Chris Gayle Young Forever ðð pic.twitter.com/nXsQBE8RIY — Babar Azam FCððµð° (@Babar_AzamFC) July 17, 2019

Fans obviously were left in awe after looking at the pictures and expressed themselves on Twitter:

Jofra,morgan,Root, Jonny Right now



: pic.twitter.com/6jpULjmTIo — W A S I F ððµð° (@TweetsbyWasif) July 17, 2019

Eoin Morgan looks pretty real. ð² — Safia Feroz (@safia_feroz) July 17, 2019

Jofra archer become more fair, white ð»ð»ð»ð» — myself p***i (ð) (@creater_of) July 17, 2019

