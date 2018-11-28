Here is what Isha Ambani wore for her Graha Shanti Pooja
Sabyasachi took to his official Instagram and shared a picture of Isha gracing the custom hand-painted, hand-embroidered tilla-work lehenga along with antique bandhej dupatta
A few weeks ahead of Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding, famed designer Sabyasachi decided to share the sneak peek of the ensemble, the would-be-bride would wear for her Graha Shanti Pooja.
Sabyasachi took to his official Instagram and shared a picture of Isha Ambani gracing the custom hand-painted, hand-embroidered tilla-work lehenga along with antique bandhej dupatta.
Isha Ambani @_iiishmagish for her Graha Shanti Pooja in a custom hand-painted, hand-embroidered tilla-work lehenga and antique bandhej dupatta. The outfit is a part of the India Revival Project by Sabyasachi. Her look is accessorised with a necklace and earring set featuring uncut Syndicate diamonds and Zambian emeralds. Jewellery Courtesy: Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry @sabyasachijewelry Photo Courtesy: Tarun Vishwa #TarunVishwa Styled by: @stylebyami Makeup by: @subbu28 Hair by: @sangeetahairartist . #Sabyasachi #IshaAmbani #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
The lehenga has been perfectly contrasted with 'uncut Syndicate diamonds and Zambian emeralds' courtesy Sabyasachi Jewelry.
The outfit is a part of Sabyasachi's 'the India Revival Project'.
Isha Ambani and her fiance Anand Piramal, who got engaged in May will tie the knot on December 12 .
Last month, the Ambani family hosted a three-day extravaganza for the couple in the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, among others.
Anand, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, is the founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India.
With inputs from ANI
