Here to save the world, and theatres

In a recent interview, director Patty Jenkins said that a year ago, she would have "flipped out" had someone told her that her labour of love, Wonder Woman 1984, would have a direct-to-web release. However, she has now thrown her might behind the idea as the Gal Gadot-fronted superhero movie gears up for a simultaneous release in theatres and on HBO Max in the US and Europe. The December 25 offering comes as a ray of hope in the Indian market as it is poised only for a theatrical run.

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi says the film may give a boost to the business that hasn't witnessed a tentpole movie post the pandemic. "Not all screens are equipped to play such Hollywood films. The studio has allowed its release only in DCI-compliant [Digital Cinema Initiatives] projections. That said, Wonder Woman 1984 will open in almost 1,000 screens. This can be the big-screen spectacle that will draw the audience," says Rathi.



Recent Bollywood releases Indoo Ki Jawani

G7 multiplex, the popular theatre in Bandra, was known to maintain a studied distance from Hollywood outings, instead revelling in its Hindi counterparts. But now, Manoj Desai, executive director, G7, has pinned his hopes on the superhero movie. "We don't have too many options, so we are releasing Wonder Woman. We hope it does wonders at the box office. So far, we have only seen 15 to 20 per cent occupancy." Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer, INOX Leisure, chimes in, "We are assigning maximum screens to the movie."

Warner Bros' recent decision to release its 2021 line-up of movies simultaneously on HBO Max has sparked off a debate in the US, with Christopher Nolan being one of its most vociferous critics. Ask trade analyst Taran Adarsh if the model may soon be adopted in India, and he explains, "I don't think the model will work here. The exhibition sector is already bleeding. A dual release will be a nail in the coffin." He adds that the Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig starrer is coming at a crucial juncture for cinema owners in India. "Despite Kiara's [Advani] presence, Indoo Ki Jawani didn't make too much noise at ticket counters. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari sank at the box office. Now, everybody is hoping that it will be a good Christmas for the industry."



Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari have failed to set the cash registers ringing

1000

Number of screens Wonder Woman 1984 will release in across India

