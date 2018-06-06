Here's a list of your weekend music fix

Your weekend music fix

Concert for a cause

Relive the era of the melody king as Amit Kumar pays tribute to his father, the late Kishore Kumar. The concert will feature hit songs by both singers and is in aid of prevention of oral cancer.

On: June 8, 7 pm

At: Nehru Centre, Worli.

Call: 4344545

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Entry: Rs 400 onwards

Soothing sitar

Attend SurSagar, a performance by sitarist, Sweekar Katti, who will present a blend of traditional and contemporary Indian classical music.

On: June 8, 7.30 pm

At: Sri Shanmukhnanda Hall, Sion East.

Register: sursagar.sabha@gmail.com

Classical twist

Witness the first edition of Come Together, a new musical series that presents Indian classical music in a nightclub environment. The artistes for the evening include Abhishek Borkar (sarod), Nandini Shankar (violin) and Ojas Adhiya (tabla).

On: June 10, 6.30 pm

At: Cafe Zoe, Lower Parel.

Entry: Rs 500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates