Here's a look at 7 films confirmed for straight-to-OTT release

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown as multiplexes remain shut, the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video is going all out in a bid to revolutionise the way we might watch films in the future. Slate of movies across 5 Indian languages with titles like Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Shakuntala Devi featuring Vidya Balan as lead, R. Jyotika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal among others will premiere between May and August on Amazon Prime Video.

The direct-to-home menu features the Tamil legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyotika, the Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam) starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Law (Kannada) starring Ragini Chandran and Siri Prahlad, and Danish Sait's next film French Biryani (Kannada). The movies will premiere on the streaming platform over the next three months and will be available in 200 countries and territories worldwide.

"We're taking this one step further, with seven of India's most-anticipated films premiering exclusively on Prime Video, bringing the cinematic experience to their doorstep," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India.

"Indian audiences have been eagerly awaiting the release of these seven films, and we are delighted that we will now be premiering these movies for our customers -- who can enjoy watching these from the safety and comfort of their homes and on a screen of their choice," said Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video India.

Amazon Prime Video's direct-to-service slate:

Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil), from 29th May on Amazon Prime Video

Starring Jyotika, Parthiban, Bhagyaraj, Prathap Pothen and Pandiarajan, Ponmagal Vandhal is a legal drama. The movie is written and directed by J.J. Fredrick and produced by Suriya and Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian.

Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), release date to be announced

Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasuruya, Soofiyum Sujatayum is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and produced by Vijay Babu's Friday Film House.

Gulabo Sitabo (Hindi), from 12th June on Amazon Prime Video

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky family comedy depicting day to day struggles of the common man. The movie is written by Juhi Chaturvedi, directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), from 19th June on Amazon Prime Video

Starring Keerthy Suresh, Penguin is written and directed by Eshavar Karthic. The film is produced by Stone Bench Films and Karthik Subbaraj.

Law (Kannada), from 26th June on Amazon Prime Video

Starring Ragini Chandran, Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukhyamantri Chandru, Law is written and directed by Raghu Samarth and produced by Ashwini and Puneeth Rajkumar.

French Biryani (Kannada), from 24th July on Amazon Prime Video

French Biryani features actors Danish Sait, Sal Yusuf and Pitobash as leads. The movie is written by Avinash Balekkala, directed by Pannaga Bharana and produced by Ashwini and Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudutt A Talwar.

Shakuntala Devi (Hindi), release date to be announced

Featuring Vidya Balan in the lead, Shakuntala Devi is a biographical drama on the extraordinary life of Shakuntala Devi, mathematics genius, writer and astrologer who was popularly known as the human-computer. Also featuring Sanya Malhotra and Directed by Anu Menon, the film is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra.

