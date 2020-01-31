Here's full winner list for Visual Effects Society Awards

This year's Visual Effects Society Awards have been dominated by Jon Favreau's 'The Lion King'. However, apart from the Disney blockbuster, there were only two other movies that managed to win multiple awards at the ceremony: Netflix's 'The Irishman' and Laika's 'Missing Link'.

Accepting the honour for 'The Lion King', visual effects supervisor Robert Legato expressed, "I do feel a little guilty because the fellow nominees were so great ... but I'm pretty sure I'm going to get over it. ... About 1,600 of our closest personal friends were involved."

The winners in different categories of the 18th annual Visual Effects Society Awards are as follows:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature:

The Lion King - Robert Legato, Tom Peitzman, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature:

The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Mitchell Ferm, Jill Brooks Leandro, Estebecorena Jeff Brink

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature:

Missing Link - Brad Schiff, Travis Knight, Steve Emerson, Benoit Dubuc

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode:

The Mandalorian; The Child- Richard Bluff, Abbigail Keller, Jason Porter, Hayden Jones, Roy K. Cancino

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode:

Chernobyl; 1:23:45 - Max Dennison, Lindsay McFarlane, Clare Cheetham, Paul Jones, Claudius Christian Rauch

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project:

Control - Janne Pulkkinen, Elmeri Raitanen, Matti Hamalainen, James Tottman

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial:

Hennessy: The Seven Wrlds - Carsten Keller, Selcuk Ergen, Kiril Mirkov, William Laban

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project:

Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance - Jason Bayever, Patrick Kearney, Carol Norton, Bill George

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature:

Alita: Battle Angel; Alita - Michael Cozens, Mark Haenga, Olivier Lesaint, Dejan Momcilovic

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature:

Missing Link; Susan Rachelle Lambden, Brenda Baumgarten, Morgan Hay, Benoit Dubuc

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project:

Stranger Things 3; Tom/Bruce Monster, Joseph Dube-Arsenault, Antoine Barthod, Frederick GagnonXavier Lafarge

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial:

Cyberpunk 2077; Dex Jonas Ekman, Jonas Skoog, Marek Madej, Grzegorz Chojnacki

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature:

The Lion King; The Pridelands, Marco Rolandi, Luca Bonatti, Jules Bodenstein, Filippo Preti

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature:

Toy Story 4; Antiques Mall, Hosuk Chang, Andrew Finley, Alison Leaf, Philip Shoebottom

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project:

Game Of Thrones; The Iron Throne; Red Keep Plaza, Carlos Patrick De, Leon Alonso Bocanegra Martinez, Marcela Silva, Benjamin Ross

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project:

The Lion King - Robert Legato, Caleb Deschanel, Ben Grossmann, AJ Sciutto

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project:

The Mandalorian; The Sin; The Razorcrest, Doug Chiang, Jay Machado, John Goodson, Landis Fields IV

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature:

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Don Wong, Thibault Gauriau, Goncalo Cababca, Francois-Maxence Desplanques

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature:

Frozen 2 Erin V. RamosScott Townsend, Thomas Wickes, Rattanin Sirinaruemarn

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project:

Stranger Things 3; Melting Tom/BruceNathan Arbuckle, Christian Gaumond, James Dong, Aleksandr Starkov

Outstanding Compositing in a Feature:

The Irishman Nelson Sepulveda, Vincent Papaix, Benjamin O'Brien, Christopher Doerhoff

Outstanding Compositing in an Episode:

Game Of Thrones; The Long Night; Dragon Ground Battle, Mark Richardson, Darren Christie, Nathan Abbott, Owen Longstaff

Outstanding Compositing in a Commercial:

Hennessy: The Seven Worlds Rod Norman, Guillaume Weiss, Alexander Kulikov, Alessandro Granella

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project:

The Dark Crystal: The Age Of Resistance; She Knows All the SecretsSean Mathiesen, Jon SavageToby Froud, Phil Harvey

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project:

The Beauty Marc Angele, Aleksandra Todorovic, Pascal SchelbliNoel Winzen

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever