Here's how Reco Jefferson grow as a successful e-commerce entrepreneur

Reco's "Roughneck eCom" has helped generate 6-7 figure incomes for its students and provided them with astute advice to succeed in the e-commerce sector.

To attain success in any business, an individual must have detailed knowledge regarding the business. Similarly, in the e-commerce industry, entrepreneurs who are aspiring to rise exponentially in the business must have an enhanced understanding of how the industry functions. Many have failed in this particular area, i.e. individuals have possessed the talent, passion, and hard work but a lack of understanding into the intrinsic workings of the industry has led to their failure. Therefore, it became necessary for entrepreneurs to hire expert mentors who could guide them with in-depth knowledge and expertise to help them achieve success. One such mentor and entrepreneur who has navigated his way to the top of the e-commerce sector is Reco Jefferson, who has transformed other businesses' longevity and helped them scale to greater heights of success.

Hailing from the United States, Reco experienced a tough childhood which molded his outlook on life. He realized the importance of providing effective, practical guidance and help to those in need, and always believed in being self-sufficient. Reco served in the Air Force for four years before being honorably discharged. Having the passion and hunger to learn more, he pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Science and Technology at Penn State University.

Reco grew into the e-commerce field organically, pursuing software engineering while working on iOS and Android applications. During this time, he learned about the e-commerce market, which was just about to boom, and ventured into it. To earn the capital for his dream project, Reco began flipping free items on Craigslist and flipping phones on eBay and Swappa. After earning a substantial amount, he invested in a dropshipping business, which led him to Amazon.

Reco's understanding of the industry grew exponentially and in 2019 he launched his brand "Roughneck eCom" – an online coaching portal for aspirants of the Amazon automation service and Amazon dropshipping. The company helped beginners and professionals alike by providing market knowledge and running accounts.

Reco used his dropshipping experience to devise a course that helps students succeed with their own Amazon business.

In a short time, Reco garnered over 1,000 students and has helped them earn 6-7 figure incomes through his expertise. It is his passion, expertise, and commitment to help others that has made him a successful e-commerce entrepreneur.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.