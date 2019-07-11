Here's introducing Aryan Khan as Simba in The Lion King!

hollywood

Aryan Khan is all set to give voice to Simba in The Lion King, whereas real-life father SRK will be Aryan's reel father, too, by voicing Mufasa in the live-action movie.

The Lion King

If you've seen the newest clip from the Hindi version of The Lion King, you'll know that Aryan Khan sounds extremely similar to dad Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan Khan is all set to give voice to Simba in The Lion King, whereas real-life father SRK will be Aryan's reel father, too, by voicing Mufasa in the live-action movie.

And with just a few days to go for the release of The Lion King, Aryan Khan is here to keep fans on their toes! Shah Rukh Khan has now shared a twenty-nine-second clip on Twitter featuring son Aryan Khan voicing Simba.

'Mera Simba', he wrote for his real and reel son. "Main hoon Simba, Mufasa ka beta (I am Simba, the son of Mufasa)," is how the clip opens and after hearing it one can affirm that Aryan has certainly borrowed his father's baritone.

Almost a fortnight ago, the Raees actor shared a teaser featuring Mufasa telling his son that he is always with him. Besides Bollywood's favourite father-son duo Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan, other big names are Ashish Vidyarthi who will be the voice behind Scar's character, Shreyas Talpade will lend his voice to Timon, Sanjay Mishra will voice Pumbaa and veteran actor Govardhan Asrani will dub for Zazu.

The movie's trailer features the all-time favourite characters in new avatars while keeping the essence of the classic alive. Going by the trailer, it seems like the upcoming film is a shot-by-shot remake of the 1994 animated movie. With the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie is helmed by Jon Favreau. The film will hit the theatres on July 19 and will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also read: Siddharth to voice Simba in Tamil version of The Lion King

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI