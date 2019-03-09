Here's what Mahesh Babu has to say about his love for Cinema!

regional-cinema

Making an announcement of the maiden project of the banner a few days earlier, Mahesh Babu opens up on his views of filmmaking

Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu dons the filmmaker's hat as he forays into production with his banner GMB Entertainment. Making an announcement of the maiden project of the banner a few days earlier, Mahesh Babu opens up on his views of filmmaking.

The Superstar prefers content over combination and is ready to instate his faith in a script over the choice of director or actress. The actor turned producer wants to present stories of varied genre to the audience.

Recently, Mahesh Babu walking out of Sukumar's project created a stir amongst the fans, the actor has clarified his priority of a bound script over an established name. When Anil Ravipudi narrated a bound script, Mahesh Babu instantly agreed to sign the film.

The project will be jointly produced by G Mahesh Babu Entertainment and Anil Sunkara. This is a healthy move and several young directors are gearing up to prepare scripts for Mahesh and convince him for a big budget project.

The top actor is in plans to work with talented filmmakers, wrap up projects on a faster pace and release at least two films a year in the near future. The production house G Mahesh Babu Entertainment is producing a bunch of unique films and Mahesh during an interview said "I love cinema in all the forms. Some stories need to be told and they all cannot have me. All such films will be made on G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Adivi Sesh's Major is one such attempt which will roll soon".

This is a welcome move from Tollywood's top actor to team up with young directors for content-based films. Mahesh's passion for his cinema is making him produce films that are driven by concepts.

Superstar Mahesh Babu who soon will be having his statue at the Madame Tussauds museum is the first Indian for whom the life-size statue will be flown to his hometown for a day. The Statue will be kept at his theatre, AMB Cinemas, in Hyderabad.

Mahesh Babu not only has a fanbase in India but he has got a huge fan base internationally too. Considering the unfathomable fanbase of Mahesh Babu, Maharshi has also generated immense buzz amongst the audience across the nation.

For his last outing Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu not only garnered immense appreciation from critics and audience but also broke major records at the box office. Mahesh Babu will be seen in much leaner and stronger look in Maharshi which will hit the screens in April 2019.

