Here's what the crew of Bumblebee have to say about the director Travis Knight

Director Travis Knight brings to us the much-anticipated Transformers franchisee, Bumblebee, the adventure of an Autobot juggling for a purpose. While the trailer has already created storm across verticals, the makers have now dropped a behind-the-scenes clip, leaving the fans wanting for more.

The video unfolds with Travis Knight talking about the ethics of storytelling followed by the cast and crew singing his praises. It is no less a delight to watch the team come together bringing such interesting insights about the film in the forefront. Penned down by the Shut-In movie fame Christina Hodson, Bumblebee will take the audience on a journey full of hi-volt action and is sure to surprise everybody with its cinematic beauty for good.

Catch all the unseen action from the adventurous world of Bumblebee now:





Releasing on January 4, 2019, Bumblebee – A Paramount Pictures movie will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures

